Five Stocks To Buy: Coal India, SBI Life, Hindalco And More
Analysts give a range of buy calls across chemicals, banks, life insurance, and more.
Leading market analysts have flagged fresh high-conviction trading ideas for the near term, with a mixed bag of buy and sell calls across chemicals, banks, life insurance, and more.
Stocks in focus include ICICI Bank Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co., and more.
Coal India
Akshay P Bhagwat, Senior VP, JM Financial, has issued a buy call on Coal India. He has set a target price of Rs 451, and then Rs 462, while placing a stop loss at Rs 422, indicating continued strength in the space.
ICICI Bank
Osho Krishan, Chief Manager- Technical and Derivative Research, Angel One has taken a constructive stance on ICICI Bank. He has recommended a buy at Rs 1,410, with a stop loss at Rs 1,380 and an upside target of Rs 1,445-1,460, pointing to near-term uptick at higher levels.
SBI Life Insurance Co
Raja Venkatraman, Co-Founder, NeoTrader, has recommended a buy on SBI Life at Rs 2,100, with a stop loss at Rs 2,078 and a target of Rs 2,140, suggesting limited downside and a favourable risk-reward ratio.
Hindalco Industries
Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager & Trading Strategist, The Street has turned bullish on Hindalco Industries. He has advised a buy, with a stop loss at Rs 905 and a target of Rs 950, betting on improving price momentum in the stock.
Atul
Rambhia has also issued a buy call on Atul. He has set a target price of Rs 6,400, while placing a stop loss at Rs 6,100, indicating continued strength in the chemicals space.