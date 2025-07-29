Five Stocks To Buy: Cartrade Tech, Cipla, Vijay Diagnostic Centre, Fortis Healthcare, Dabur India

Cartrade Tech Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Vijay Diagnostic Centre Ltd., Fortis Healthcare Ltd., and Dabur India Ltd. are among the stocks that made it to analysts' recommendations for today's trade session.

Brijesh Ail, Head Technical and Derivatives, Retail Research at IDBI Cap, Kush Bohra, Founder, Kushbohra.com, and Akshay P Bhagwat, Senior VP, JM Financial, have shared views on the above-mentioned stocks. Here's a look at the stock recommendations coming in today.