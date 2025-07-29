Five Stocks To Buy: Cartrade Tech, Cipla, Vijay Diagnostic Centre, Fortis Healthcare, Dabur India
Cartrade Tech Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Vijay Diagnostic Centre Ltd., Fortis Healthcare Ltd., and Dabur India Ltd. are among the stocks that made it to analysts' recommendations for today's trade session.
Brijesh Ail, Head Technical and Derivatives, Retail Research at IDBI Cap, Kush Bohra, Founder, Kushbohra.com, and Akshay P Bhagwat, Senior VP, JM Financial, have shared views on the above-mentioned stocks. Here's a look at the stock recommendations coming in today.
Cartrade Tech
Brijesh Ail, Head Technical and Derivatives, Retail Research at IDBI Cap, suggests buying Cartrade Tech. The target price is Rs 2,200, with a stop loss at Rs 2,018. This implies an upside of 6.49%.
Five out of the eight analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 2,002, implying a downside of 3.1%.
Cipla
Brijesh Ail, Head Technical and Derivatives, Retail Research at IDBI Cap, recommends buying Cipla. The target price is Rs 1,630, with a stop loss at Rs 1558. This implies an upside of 3.82%.
Twenty seven out of the 40 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, seven recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 1,700, implying a upside of 8.2%.
Vijay Diagnostic Centre
IDBI Capital calls for buying Vijay Diagnostic Centre. The target price is Rs 1,190, with a stop loss at Rs 1128. This implies an upside of 4.39%.
Eight out of the 12 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 1,130, implying a downside of 1%.
Fortis Healthcare
Kush Bohra, Founder, Kushbohra.com, gives a buy call for Fortis Healthcare. The target price is Rs 886, with a stop loss at Rs 825. This implies an upside of 4.73%.
Fifteen out of the 16 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock and one suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 824.8, implying a downside of 2.5%.
Dabur India
Akshay P Bhagwat, Senior VP, JM Financial, recommends buying Dabur India. The target price is Rs 545, with a stop loss at Rs 514. This implies an upside of 4.41%.
Fifteen out of the 42 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 19 recommend a 'hold' and eight suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 520, implying a downside of 0.3%.