Five Stocks To Buy: BSE, Tata Consumer, Torrent Power And More

NDTV Profit brings these five stocks for Monday's session from various analysts' recommendations.

These stocks include BSE, Tata Consumer Products, Lupin, Torrent Power and Home First Finance.

The first stock in focus is Tata Consumer Products. The FMCG major, which owns brands like Tata Tea, Tetley, and Tata Salt, has received 'Buy' calls from multiple analysts after posting its second-quarter earnings on Monday.

Shrikant Chauhan of Kotak Securities recommends buying with a stop loss at Rs 1,150 for targets of Rs 1,230 and Rs 1,260.

Akshay P Bhagwat of JM Financial also has a 'Buy' call, suggesting entry in the Rs 1,180-1,190 range. His stop loss is at Rs 1,101, with targets set at Rs 1,288 and Rs 1,324.