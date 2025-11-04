Five Stocks To Buy: BSE, Tata Consumer, Torrent Power And More
The first stock in focus is Tata Consumer Products. The FMCG major, which owns brands like Tata Tea, Tetley, and Tata Salt, has received 'Buy' calls from multiple analysts after posting Q2 earnings.
NDTV Profit brings these five stocks for Monday's session from various analysts' recommendations.
These stocks include BSE, Tata Consumer Products, Lupin, Torrent Power and Home First Finance.
The first stock in focus is Tata Consumer Products. The FMCG major, which owns brands like Tata Tea, Tetley, and Tata Salt, has received 'Buy' calls from multiple analysts after posting its second-quarter earnings on Monday.
Shrikant Chauhan of Kotak Securities recommends buying with a stop loss at Rs 1,150 for targets of Rs 1,230 and Rs 1,260.
Akshay P Bhagwat of JM Financial also has a 'Buy' call, suggesting entry in the Rs 1,180-1,190 range. His stop loss is at Rs 1,101, with targets set at Rs 1,288 and Rs 1,324.
Let's shift focus to Lupin. Akshay P Bhagwat of JM Financial also recommended the global pharmaceutical giant.
Bhagwat suggests entry in the Rs 1,990-1,999 zone, with a stop loss at Rs 1,971 for targets of Rs 2,042 and Rs 2,062.
Third stock in focus is Home First Finance. Aditya Arora of Adlytick.in has a 'Buy' call on this affordable housing finance company, which focuses on first-time homebuyers.
The recommendation is to buy at Rs 1,257, with a target of Rs 1,310 and a stop loss at Rs 1,200.
Kush Bohra of Kushbohra.Com recommended a 'Buy' on Torrent Power, a company involved in generation, transmission, and distribution. Bohra's call has a stop loss at Rs 1,320 and target prices of Rs 1,370 and Rs 1,395.
The final stock in focus is BSE. Kunal Rambhia of The Street issued a 'Buy' on Asia's oldest stock exchange. BSE provides a platform for trading in equities, derivatives, and mutual funds. Rambhia set a target price of Rs 2,800 with a stop loss at Rs 2,500.