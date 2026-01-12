Five Stocks To Buy: BEL, Asian Paints, Divi's Labs And More
Analysts give a range of buy calls across defence, paints, pharma, commodities, and auto stocks.
Leading market analysts have flagged fresh high-conviction trading ideas for the near term, with a mixed bag of buy and sell calls across defence, paints, pharma, commodities, and auto stocks.
Stocks in focus include Bharat Electronics Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and more.
Bharat Electronics
Chauhan has also taken a constructive stance on Bharat Electronics. He has recommended a buy, with a stop loss at Rs 414 and an upside target of Rs 430, pointing to near-term uptick at higher levels.
Asian Paints
Chandan Taparia, Head- Technical & Derivatives Research, MOFSL, has issued a buy call on Asian Paints at Rs 2,825. He has set a target price of Rs 3,000, while placing a stop loss at Rs 2,730, indicating continued strength in the paints space.
Divi's Labs
Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR, Globe Capital, has recommended a buy on Divi's Laboratories at Rs 6,588, with a stop loss at Rs 6,400 and a target of Rs 6,900, suggesting limited downside and a favourable risk-reward ratio.
Hindustan Zinc
Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI RA, Partner BlueOak Wealth has turned bullish on Eternal. He has advised a buy at Rs 605, with a stop loss at Rs 585 and a target of Rs 625, betting on improving price momentum in the stock.
Ashok Leyland
Taparia has also issued a buy call on Ashok Leyland at Rs 187.76. He has set a target price of Rs 198, while placing a stop loss at Rs 182.