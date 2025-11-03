Five Stocks To Buy: Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, Sobha And More

NDTV Profit brings these five stocks for Monday's session from various analysts' recommendations. These stocks include Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, Sobha, and Ajmera Realty & Infra India.

The first stock in focus is BEL, which has received 'buy' calls from two analysts. Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, has recommended a buy call on the stock at Rs 426 with a target price of Rs 460. Bhosale suggests a stop loss at Rs 408.

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking, also recommended a 'buy' at a current market price of Rs 426, setting a stop loss at Rs 414 and a target of Rs 450.

BEL is a public sector aerospace and defence electronics company that primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for the Indian Defence Services.

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking also recommended buying Bank of Baroda, which will be in focus on Monday's trade after a slew of re-rating following its September quarter earnings.

Mishra advised a 'buy' on the public sector lender at a current market price of Rs 278.4, with a stop loss at Rs 272 and a target price of Rs 290.

Chandan Taparia, Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at MOFSL, recommended buying IDFC First Bank. Taparia has set a target price of Rs 85 with a stop loss of Rs 78.

In the real estate sector, Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommended buying Sobha at Rs 1,618. He has set a target price of Rs 1,700 and a stop loss of Rs 1,572.

Finally, Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, recommended a 'buy' on Ajmera Realty & Infra India at Rs 1,072. The call includes a stop loss of Rs 1,050 and a target of Rs 1,110.