Five Stocks To Buy: Bajaj Finance, SAIL, Bank Of India And Two Others

NDTV Profit brings these five stocks for Monday's session from various analysts' recommendations.

These stocks include Bajaj Finance Ltd., Max Financial Services Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd., Bank Of India and IDBI Bank Ltd.

The first stock in focus is Bajaj Finance Ltd which Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR Globe Capital suggested at current market price with a stop loss at Rs 1,040 at target price of Rs 1,150.

Bajaj Finance is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company. BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits.

The company has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers.

He also recommends buying Max Financial Services at current market price with a stop loss at Rs 1,580 for target price of Rs 1,750.

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities has a 'Buy' call for Steel Authority of India, suggesting entry at current market price. His stop loss is at Rs 138, with targets set at Rs 146.

Rajani also suggests buying Bank of Baroda at current market price and stop loss price at Rs 142 and target price of Rs 149.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One recommended a 'Buy' on IDBI Bank at current market level. He suggest a stop loss at Rs 96 and target price of Rs 108.