Five Stocks To Buy: Axis Bank, Biocon, Coromandel International, KPR Mill, Praj Industries
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to open on a muted note. Infosys Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. shares are focus. For more stock recommendations read the article.
NDTV Profit brings these five stocks for Wednesday's trading session from various analysts' recommendations. Traders choose from financials, pharmaceutical industries, infrastructure, and fertilisers sectors.
Adlytick.in Founder and Multi Asset Research Analyst Aditya Arora recommended Praj Industries Ltd. The target price is Rs 363 apiece, which implies 5% upside from the previous close. The stop loss is at Rs 328 apiece.
Arora also recommended K.P.R Mill Ltd. for Wednesday's session. The target price for the stock is Rs 1,220 apiece, which implies 9% upside from Tuesday's close price.
Globe Capital's Associated Vice President and Head of Research Gaurav Sharma recommended a buy for Biocon Ltd. The target price for the stock is Rs 445 apiece, which implies 6% upside from the previous close price.
Swati Hotkar, an associated vice president of technical research from Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities recommended Coromandel International Ltd. for Wednesday's session. The target price is Rs 2,320 apiece, which implies 4% upside from the previous close. The stop loss is at Rs 2,190 apiece.
Hotkar also recommended Axis Bank Ltd. She has given a target price of Rs 1,330 apiece, which projects an upside of 5% from Tuesday's closing price. The stop loss is at Rs 1,235 apiece.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises readers to consult their financial advisers before investment.