Five Stocks To Buy: Axis Bank, Biocon, Coromandel International, KPR Mill, Praj Industries

NDTV Profit brings these five stocks for Wednesday's trading session from various analysts' recommendations. Traders choose from financials, pharmaceutical industries, infrastructure, and fertilisers sectors.

Adlytick.in Founder and Multi Asset Research Analyst Aditya Arora recommended Praj Industries Ltd. The target price is Rs 363 apiece, which implies 5% upside from the previous close. The stop loss is at Rs 328 apiece.

Arora also recommended K.P.R Mill Ltd. for Wednesday's session. The target price for the stock is Rs 1,220 apiece, which implies 9% upside from Tuesday's close price.

Globe Capital's Associated Vice President and Head of Research Gaurav Sharma recommended a buy for Biocon Ltd. The target price for the stock is Rs 445 apiece, which implies 6% upside from the previous close price.