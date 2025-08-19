Five Stocks To Buy: Ashok Leyland, SBI Cards, Hindalco And Two Other

Stock market experts recommended five stocks for trade on Tuesday that promise returns for investors.

Aamar Deo Singh, Sr. Vice President, Research at Angel One Ltd, suggests buying Godrej Industries Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 1,365 and a stop loss at Rs 1,193.

Another stock that Singh suggests is Ashok Leyland Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 147 and a stop loss at Rs 119. Headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, it is a flagship company of the Hinduja Group and ranks among the largest manufacturers of commercial vehicles in India and buses globally.

Nilesh Jain, Head AVP- Technical & Derivatives Research (Equity Research), Centrum Broking Ltd, recommends buying AB Capital Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 295 and a stop loss at Rs 277.

He also suggests buying Hindalco Industries Ltd. at the current market level with a target price of Rs 745 and a stop loss at Rs 699. Hindalco is a leading player in the non-ferrous metals sector, primarily engaged in the production of aluminium and copper products.

Jain's third recommendation is SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd. at the current market level, with a target price of Rs 841 and a stop loss at 796. SBI Cards and Payment is one of India’s leading credit card issuers and the only publicly listed pure-play credit card company in the country.