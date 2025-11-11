Five Stocks To Buy: Ashok Leyland, Bharti Airtel, Varroc Engineering And Two Others

NDTV Profit brings these five stocks for Tuesday's session from various analysts' recommendations.

These stocks include Ashok Leyland Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., KPIT Technologies Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd and Varroc Engineering Ltd.

The first stock in focus is Ashok Leyland Ltd which Raja Venkatraman, Co-Founder, NeoTrader suggested at current market price with a stop loss at Rs 139 at target price of Rs 147.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is the 2nd largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, the 4th largest manufacturer of buses in the world, and the 19th largest manufacturers of trucks, the company said on its website.

He also recommends buying Bharti Airtel Ltd. at current market price with a stop loss at Rs 1,990 for target price of Rs 2,055.

Bharti Airtel is a telecommunication company globally. Headquartered in New Delhi, the company is a provider of ICT services with a global network across the USA, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, India, and SAARC regions.

The company's product portfolio and submarine cables and satellite network run across 365,000+ RKMs in 50 countries and 5 continents.

Aditya Agarwala, Head of Research and Investments, Invest4edu has a 'Buy' call for KPIT Technologies, suggesting entry at current market price. His stop loss is at Rs 1,300, with targets set at Rs 1,140

Agarwala also suggests buying ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company at current market price and stop loss price at Rs 1,990 and target price of Rs 2,100.

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com recommended a 'Buy' on Varroc Engineering at current market level. He suggest a stop loss at Rs 2,080 and target price of Rs 2,170.