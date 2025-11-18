Five Stocks To Buy: Airtel, HUDCO, KEI Industries, Marico, Siemens
Analysts projected the highest upside potential for the Housing and Urban Development Corp share price for Tuesday's close price.
NDTV Profit brings these five stocks for Tuesday's trading session from various analysts' recommendations. Traders choose from telecommunication, consumer, infrastructure, and electrical sectors.
NeoTrader Co-Founder Raja Venkatraman rated KEI Industries Ltd. a 'Buy'. The taregt price for the stock is Rs 4,200, which implies 1.2% upside potential from Monday's close price. The stop loss for the stock is apiece Rs 4,125 apiece.
Venkatraman also recommended Bharti Airtel Ltd. share price for Tuesday's trade session. The target price for the stock is Rs 2,145 apiece, which implies 2% upside from previous close. NeoTrader has a buy rating on the stocks. The stop loss is at Rs 2,090.
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel Shares Fall Over 4% After Singtel Reportedly Offloads Stake Worth Rs 10,915 Crore
ALSO READ
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Negative Open; Mphasis, Paytm, PTC Industries Shares In Focus
Invest4edu Research and Investments Head Aditya Agarwal recommended a buy for Housing and Urban Development Corp. The target price for the stock is Rs 260 apiece, which implies 7.8% upside potential for the stock. The stop loss is at Rs 228 apiece.
Agarwal also recommended Siemens Ltd. share price for Rs 3,400 apiece, which implies 5% upside potential from previous close. The stoploss is at Rs 3,150 apiece.
Axis Securities' Technical and Derivatives Research Senior Vice President Rajesh Palviya recommended Buy for Marico Ltd. The target price for the stock is Rs 778 apiece, which implies 3.6% upside potential from the previous close. The stop loss for the stock is at Rs 749 apiece.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises readers to consult their financial advisers before investment.