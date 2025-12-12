Five Stocks To Buy: ABB India, RBL Bank, Lupin, Natco Pharma And Bharat Forge

Business NewsMarketsFive Stocks To Buy: ABB India, RBL Bank, Lupin, Natco Pharma And Bharat Forge
Angel One and Neo Trader have shared target prices and stop losses for the above-mentioned stocks.

12 Dec 2025, 06:48 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
ABB India, RBL Bank and Lupin are among the stocks with 'buy' calls on Friday. (Photo: Freepik)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Market analysts and brokerages shared their top stock recommendations for the upcoming trading session, highlighting opportunities in the heavy engineering, banking, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Top picks included ABB India Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd., and Lupin Ltd.

Angel One Chief Manager of Technical and Derivative Research Osho Krishan placed a buy rating on engineering major ABB India Ltd.

He recommended an entry price of Rs 5,220 with a target of Rs 5,380, implying a potential upside of roughly 3%. The stop loss was set at Rs 5,130.

Angel One Senior Vice President of Research Aamar Deo Singh suggested a buy for private lender RBL Bank Ltd. at Rs 310.

He set a target price of Rs 347, indicating an upside potential of approximately 11.9%. The stop loss is placed at Rs 293.

NeoTrader Co-Founder Raja Venkatraman selected two stocks for the session. He recommended buying pharmaceutical major Lupin Ltd. at Rs 2,082 for a target of Rs 2,125, with a stop loss at Rs 2,060.

Venkatraman also advised buying Bharat Forge Ltd. at Rs 1,415, targeting Rs 1,455 with a stop loss of Rs 1,390.

The Street Fund Manager and Trading Strategist, Kunal Rambhia, suggested a buy for Natco Pharma Ltd. He set a target price of Rs 945, with a stop loss recommended at Rs 905.

