Rupee Plunge To FII Sell-Off: Five Reasons Why Markets Fell Today

The Indian markets faced intense pressure during Monday's trade, with the Nifty 50 trading with cuts of more than 1%. Almost all sectors were trading in the red, with Nifty Realty falling almost 4%.

The pain was witnessed in the broader market as well, with Nifty Smallcap 250 trading with cuts of almost 2.5%. Nifty Midcap 150 was also down more than 1.5%.

This accounts for Nifty's worst fall since Aug. 26, 2025, with the benchmark breaching the exponential moving average (EMA) of 25,987.

Here, we are taking a look at five key reasons dragging the markets on Monday.