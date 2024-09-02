Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

Gold’s record-setting ways have caught many investors’ attention, but the rally in silver has outpaced the yellow metal. A ratio between the two precious metals shows that cheaper silver may have more room to run as it plays a catch-up trade with bullion’s ascent. The ratio shows it now takes about 86 ounces of silver to buy an ounce of gold — well above the 20-year average. Silver is an industrial metal due to its usage in solar panels and electronics, though like gold it can also serve as an inflation hedge.