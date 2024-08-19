Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

China made its largest purchase of US soybeans for the new crop since 2023 last week, adding to a mountain of inventories. Still, the Asian nation has been slow to secure US supplies of the crop farmers start harvesting next month, with outstanding volumes at the lowest since Donald Trump’s trade war years. China has shifted away from US purchases over the past few years, taking advantage of bumper Brazilian crops. It’s set to start the 2024-25 marketing year with enough soybeans to cover more than a third of its demand for the season — the most since at least 2004.