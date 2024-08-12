Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

The slide in US benchmark crude prices in recent weeks is masking a physical market that’s showing signs of steadily tightening up. While West Texas Intermediate futures have fallen about 5% since June 21, US crude stockpiles have shrunk by 6.8% in that period. The premium for barrels that are immediately available over later-dated ones is also up in that timeframe and jumped sharply last week, typically an indication of demand outpacing supply. It remains to be seen whether these physical market signals will overtake concerns about the US and Chinese economies and shake futures out of their recent doldrums.