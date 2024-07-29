Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

After decades of slow progress, winter canola is getting a new chance to take off in the US, thanks to the crop’s potential as a source of renewable diesel and jet fuel. Canola has a much higher oil content than soy, which under the right growing conditions, makes it an ideal raw material for biofuels. Along with states like Kentucky, Tennessee and Kansas, there is an attempt underway to plant winter canola in Illinois, the biggest US grower of soybeans — which yields about half the oil as canola.