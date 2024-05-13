Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

Oil’s key technical levels are providing a floor for losses. West Texas Intermediate settled above $78 a barrel last week after a monthlong slide that dragged prices to the lowest since mid-March. The stabilization is largely because technical levels are providing support rather than any change in broader sentiment. Earlier last week, the 100-day moving average stemmed the decline, while the nine-day relative strength index signaled the selloff was overdone. Amid a cloudy fundamental outlook, markets are looking ahead to the OPEC+ meeting on June 1 when the cartel is expected to press on with supply cuts in the second half of this year to prevent a surplus.