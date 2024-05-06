Five Key Charts To Watch On Global Commodity Markets This Week

The world’s wheat supply will be top of mind for grains traders this week as they await the latest estimates from the US government. There are still plenty of questions about this year’s crop size as the growing season starts in the Northern Hemisphere, and the USDA’s World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates report due Friday will shed some light on production and stocks of the key grain. Global wheat stocks have contracted over the last few years, under pressure from Russia’s war in the Ukraine and other geopolitical issues as well as weather woes in important producing regions. If those issues persist, wheat could face a tightening between supply and demand.