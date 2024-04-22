Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

Europe’s demand for liquefied natural gas, which soared during the energy crisis, will likely peak this year, according to ACER, the bloc’s energy regulator. The message will be a reassuring one for European Union leaders, who were left scrambling to find gas after Russia, the region’s biggest supplier, invaded Ukraine. It also means that the US decision to halt new LNG export projects won’t be as keenly felt as many feared. Now the EU just needs to work out how to stop the last remaining pockets of Russian imports of the liquefied fuel. The European bloc is the biggest importer of LNG.