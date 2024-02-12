Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

With Valentine’s Day approaching, it’s a good time to check in on cocoa, the main ingredient in chocolate. Futures traded in New York are fresh off a record high and biggest weekly advance in more than three years, as extreme weather in West Africa ravages crops. That — coupled with rising sugar futures — has increased input costs for candy and chocolate makers. Low cocoa supplies from Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world’s two biggest producers, will continue to pressure prices and in turn add to elevated costs for consumers, Hershey Co. has warned. In the US, candy — which includes chocolate — is expected to be the top gift category as Americans lavish their loved ones on Wednesday, according to the annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.