Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

There are growing calls to reverse Biden’s LNG decision, with moderate Democrats now urging the president to “refocus” his policy. On Tuesday, EQT Corp. Chief Executive Officer Toby Rice will testify at a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing. The head of the largest US natural gas producer has been critical of the move, saying it will result in higher emissions and hurt global energy security. The Senate will hold a separate hearing on Thursday, led by West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin. Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Chief Financial Officer Kathy Mikells called the halt a “mistake.” This moratorium affects LNG companies needing final US approval to export to countries without free trade agreements, a necessary permit to move forward with customers and financing. Wood Mackenzie estimates another group of projects will require extensions of their existing permits before 2027, totaling almost the same amount of capacity as projects waiting for non-FTA approval.