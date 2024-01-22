Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

Attacks on vessels in the Red Sea have raised concern about an escalating situation in the region, but charter rates for massive oil tankers to at least one destination are painting a slightly different picture. So far, those ships don’t appear to have been purposely targeted and that’s putting a lid on transport costs for the key Arab Gulf-to-China route. While the cost to charter Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) spiked after Hamas’s attack of Israel in early October, rates are now below $40,000 a day and heading back down toward the five-year average, according to data from Galbraiths. The Middle East produces about a third of the world’s crude and most is sent to Asia.