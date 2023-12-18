Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

Orange juice has been crushing it this year. Futures for what was once a staple of many American breakfasts have soared by more than 80% — on track for their largest annual gain since 2009, according to ICE Futures US. The spike has come with production decimated by disease, extreme weather and a reduction of farmers in key growing areas. Climate has been wreaking havoc on cocoa, too, with futures surging on the heels of incessant rain and the fast spread of a fungal tree infection in top growers Ivory Coast and Ghana, causing plants to rot and harvests to be ruined. For coffee, dry weather in top exporters Vietnam and Brazil is threatening to hurt supply of the robusta variety while also influencing prices of the premium arabica bean.