Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets In 2024

The future of spot gold rests heavily in the hands of the US Federal Reserve. Expectations that the central bank was poised to cut interest rates sooner than expected helped propel the precious metal to a record last month. But that euphoria has since tempered with swaps markets now seeing an almost 70% chance of a cut by March — lower than the 85% odds seen in late December. Investors of bullion-backed exchange-traded funds are on edge, with December marking the seventh straight month of outflows. The trend may not reverse until the market is convinced that the Fed is firmly on a path of looser monetary policy, which tends to help the non-interest bearing metal.