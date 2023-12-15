Fitch Ratings Revises Outlook On JSW Infrastructure To Positive

Fitch Ratings has revised its outlook on JSW Infrastructure Ltd. to 'positive' from 'stable', and affirmed the India-based port operator's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BB+'.

The rating agency has also affirmed the $400 million senior unsecured notes, due 2029, rating at 'BB+', and revised the outlook to 'positive' from 'stable'. The bondholders benefit from equity pledges and guarantees from key operating subsidiaries, it said.