Fitch Assigns First-Ever 'B-' Rating To Vedanta With Positive Outlook

Fitch Ratings published Vedanta Resources Ltd. 'B-' rating for long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating, with a positive outlook. The brokerage also published senior unsecured rating of 'B-' and a recovery rating of 'RR4' for the company's proposed $1.2 billion senior unsecured notes to be issued by subsidiary Vedanta Resources Finance II Plc and guaranteed by Vedanta Resources.

Fitch had withdrawn its ratings for Vedanta in 2014 as the company stopped participating in the ratings process.

The positive outlook means Fitch sees potential for VRL to improve its financial situation in the future. It is driven by successful issuance of $1.2 billion since September 2024 and plans to raise an additional $1.2 billion for refinancing, reflecting enhanced financial flexibility, Fitch said.

The Positive Outlook is also supported by VRL's efforts to improve its financial structure, with external holdco debt dropping by approximately $4 billion since financial year 2022.

The refinancing actions demonstrate improved financial discipline, although the outlook will remain positive only if VRL is able to execute its planned debt refinancing successfully. Failure to do so could lead to a revision of the outlook to stable, reflecting greater financial access and discipline risks, the Fitch report stated.