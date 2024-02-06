Fitch Affirms 'BB+' Rating On IRB Infrastructure

Fitch Ratings Inc. has affirmed the long-term issuer default rating on IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. at 'BB+' with a 'stable' outlook.

The ratings agency has also affirmed the rating on India Toll Roads' US dollar senior secured notes at 'BB' with a 'stable' outlook, according to a release on Tuesday. India Toll Roads is an orphan financing vehicle with no equity or guarantee linkage to the IRB.

The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation of robust traffic performance from the IRB's diverse and strategically located portfolio of assets, helped by the agency's expectation of strong growth in India's gross domestic product, it said.