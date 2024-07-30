Firstsource Solutions Rises To Life High After Raising FY25 Revenue Guidance

Firstsource Solutions Ltd. rose to a record high on Tuesday after it raised its revenue guidance by 11.5–13.5% for the financial year 2025.

The business process management company's net profit rose 1.3% on the year to Rs 135 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing. During the period, revenue grew 6.9% to Rs 1,784 crore.

The company's operating profit rose 4.4% to Rs 190 crore during the April-June quarter, while the margin declined three basis points to 10.6%.