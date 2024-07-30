Firstsource Solutions Rises To Life High After Raising FY25 Revenue Guidance

NDTV ProfitMarketsFirstsource Solutions Rises To Life High After Raising FY25 Revenue Guidance
The company has raised the revenue guidance by 11.5-13.5% for the financial year 2025.

30 Jul 2024, 01:50 PM IST
NDTV Profit
Firstsource Solutions Ltd. rose to a record high on Tuesday after it raised its revenue guidance by 11.5–13.5% for the financial year 2025.

The business process management company's net profit rose 1.3% on the year to Rs 135 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing. During the period, revenue grew 6.9% to Rs 1,784 crore.

The company's operating profit rose 4.4% to Rs 190 crore during the April-June quarter, while the margin declined three basis points to 10.6%.

Shares of Firstsource Solutions rose 4.05% to a record high of Rs 278.00. It was trading 3.17% higher at Rs 275.65 as of 12:44 p.m., compared to 0.41% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The stock gained 91.07% in last 12 months and 49.31% on year to date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.28 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76.95, which implied the stock is overbought.

Out of 11 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 12.5%.

