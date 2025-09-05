FirstCry Share Price Surges Over 14% In Trade: What's Behind The Uptick?

GST Council on Sept. 3 approved a uniform 5% GST on some of the consumer essentials, including milk products, talcum powder, shampoo and even toothpaste. This is down from the earlier rate of 18%, meaning the majority of FirstCry's products are set to become cheaper.

GST Council has also reduced GST on all napkins and napkin liners for babies and clinical diapers. They are going to attract a GST of only 5% as opposed to 12% earlier.

In addition to baby and beauty products, FirstCry also sells stationery, board games and other items. In terms of stationery, there will be no GST charged on products such as pencils, crayons, pastels, drawing charcoals and tailor’s chalk, and geometry boxes. This compares to a previous GST of 5%.

Toys are also set to get cheaper, down from 12% earlier to just 5%. The same can be said for board games, including chess. All of this will serve as a major boost for consumers, but even more so for FirstCry, given their strong presence in the segment.