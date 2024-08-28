Fintech Sector Poised To Grow In Tandem With Economy, Says Kris Gopalakrishnan

The fintech sector is poised to grow in tandem with the Indian economy driven by new-age technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, among others, according to Kris Gopalakrishnan, chairman of Axilor Ventures and co-founder of Infosys Ltd.

With India expected to become a $10 trillion economy in the next 10 years and $30 trillion by 2047, the fintech industry "has to grow, will grow, and must grow," Gopalakrishnan told NDTV Profit on the sidelines of Global Fintech Fest 2024.

The theme of the GFF is actually 'the next decade,' and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, issues about cyber security, and others are going to drive new products and services, he said.

Over and about this, fintech will also have to adapt and serve global markets, Gopalakrishnan said. "This must be done by taking our products and services to countries around the world, especially the emerging countries."