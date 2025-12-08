Fino Payments Bank Gets Small Finance Bank License: Key Benefits, Risks And Everything In Between

The conversion to a small finance bank could unlock a myriad of opportunities for Fino Payments Bank, especially in terms of operational capabilities - some of which were previously limited under a payments bank license.

One of the biggest benefits could come in the form of the bank's lending operations, with Fino now eligible to build a full-fledged lending business, specifically targeting MSME and LAP/mortgage segments.

Obtaining an SFB license also means the deposit cap will be removed, thus allowing the bank to strengthen its liability franchise.

Moreover, the bank now gains the authority to issue credit cards and access some of the Priority Sector Lending (PSL) opportunities.

Not to mention, becoming a small finance bank simply launches a wider product suite for Fino Payments Bank, thus allowing the company to serve a broader range of customers.