Fineotex Chemical Shares Surge More Than 14% As Board Mulls Dividend, Bonus Issue, Stock Split

Shares of Fineotex Chemical Ltd. jumped as much as 14% on Thursday's trade, reaching an intraday high of Rs 267.

The rally in Fineotex Chemicals comes on the back of the company's board meeting announcement on Sept 27., where it will consider a range of corporate actions including interim dividend, a stock split and bonus.

In a filing to the exchanges, the company confirmed that the board would discuss the declaration of an interim dividend, the issue of bonus shares, and an increase in authorised share capital.

The company further added that the trading window for its securities will remain closed 48 hours after the conclusion of the meeting.