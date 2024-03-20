Financial Space A Good Bet Despite Challenges, Says WhiteOak Capital CIO

In terms of valuations and fundamentals, the financial space is the most attractive despite near-term challenges, according to Ramesh Mantri of WhiteOak Capital AMC.

The banking, financial services and insurance space is where fundamentals are very good, Mantri, chief investment officer of WhiteOak Capital, told NDTV Profit. "You are still not seeing a credit cycle which is what damages BFSI on the lending side."

Particularly for high-quality financials, valuations are below average, said Mantri, who manages an average AUM of Rs 3,068 crore. "On a three-year basis, that is the pocket that looks very attractive to us."

A large part of foreign institutional investors' selling in the last two years has happened in financials, which is 60-70% of the total selling, according to him. "It is difficult for domestic capital to absorb that kind of selling, and markets have become broader."

When liquidity improves, the massive fight for deposits will end, he said. "The biggest risk is the credit cycle, but we are not seeing them."

Private banks are more attractive than PSU banks, even on a relative basis, as the valuation differential have narrowed significantly, Mantri said. The WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund has over 26% of allocation in banks and finance stocks, he said.

Apart from financial stocks, pharma is another space that Mantri is bullish on.