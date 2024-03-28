Financial Services Stocks Rise After RBI Modifies AIF Regulations For Lenders

Shares of most financial services companies rose on Thursday and led the rally in the benchmarks after the Reserve Bank of India modified its alternative-investment-fund regulations for lenders.

The RBI's circular clarifies that lenders only need to provide for the extent of investment in the AIF, which is further invested in the debtor company, and not the entire investment.

Following this, the Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Bank jumped over 1%. The Nifty Bank hit its highest level since March 13 and the Nifty Financial Services hit an over two-month high.