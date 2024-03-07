Financial Services Industry May Be Facing Its U.S. FDA Moment, Says Alchemy's Hiren Ved

The age-old question, which usually doesn't have an answer, and I wouldn't hold you to it. But just looking at the concoction of events wherein global growth isn't quite firing, China data ain’t the best currently, our valuations are not necessarily cheap, even if not dramatically expensive, and there is some regulatory action being taken or voices being sound out even by AMFI, around the valuations at the broader end of the spectrum. Is there reason to be cautious?

Hiren Ved: I've been saying this from the beginning of the year that because we have had such a strong run-up in the markets, it has almost become fashionable to be cautious going into early this year. And I'm not saying for a moment that one should throw caution to the winds. Obviously, you know, we have to be cautious in terms of where we are investing. You are absolutely right. We are not cheap, but we are not expensive either.

I think we have been saying this for a while that whether you look at the last nine months of this fiscal, the way the broader market earnings have panned out, or if you look at a four-year picture from Covid till now, it's quite staggering how earnings for the top 500 companies have grown. They've almost compounded at 38% a year. So if you take the Nifty 500 companies and the four-year compounding, if I were to annualize the first nine months and then look at March ’20 to March ’24, we've seen a pretty staggering compounding of earnings. So, to that extent, the fundamentals of this bull market are very solid. They are based on earnings.

Now, obviously in any bull market, we do see excesses which build up. There can be pockets of exuberance. We are seeing in this market that a lot of the returns—because of the high visibility over the next few years—could be front loaded. Therefore, obviously you know, this market can be susceptible to both, price and time-wise direction. So it's quite possible that, that may happen. And to me, it looks like that there is, as you mentioned, a coordinated regulatory action to kind of preempt any bubbles, or so called excesses that might happen in any part of the market.

So I think, these kinds of cautions, breaks within bull markets are actually healthy because then you know, people tend to dial back and you know, if there is unbridled fear and if every day or every week the markets keep going up. You know, it's a sure recipe for building up bubbles. So I think, occasional cautions, whether it is external intervention or corrections because of whatever global macro, or whatever, is actually good in a bull market. But I think, this bull market is alive and kicking.

Yes, we should all be responsible and cautious. But I don't think that it's going to change the basic direction of this market. I think, we are very clear. We are in a solid bull market.