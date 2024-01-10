Financial Sector To See Growth Over Next Decade, Says Sundaram Alternate Assets CIO

The financial sector will see phenomenal growth over the next 10 years, mainly driven by the India growth story, according to Madanagopal Ramu.

If the country's growth is strong, then growth in the financial sector will be stronger as the per capita income will increase, Ramu, fund manager and chief investment officer (equities) at Sundaram Alternate Assets, told NDTV Profit on the Portfolio Manager show.

"In China, the household debt-to-GDP is 100%, while it is 19% in India... Over the next 10 years, this (debt-to-GDP) will move to 60-70% in India, and as per capita increases more people become more bankable."

There will be 20% CAGR in financial space and particularly in retail credit over the next eight years if the household debt increases along with GDP growth, said Ramu, who manages assets worth Rs 1,835 crore.

Six of the top 15 stocks, which aggregate about 39% of Sundram Alternate's portfolio, are from the financial space, he said. While the company has played on banks in the past, it is betting on non-banking financial companies currently as over the next 10 years, informal lending will turn into formal lending, according to Ramu.