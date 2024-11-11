November Rain On Dalal Street? FII Selling Likely To Continue, Says Neelkanth Mishra

Okay. I'll start with the valuation question first, before I get to other things. So even if there is a recovery, I hope I can put this question across correctly. But even if there is a recovery, would the damage to earnings done thus far, and possibly in Q3 maybe, would that mean multiples come off a little bit or do you reckon the feeling of a recovery, because the market would tend to discount six months earlier? Would tell-tale signs of a recovery help the market sustain valuations and therefore the levels, because we are maybe 8-9% off from all-time highs, if that is worth anything. But at 24,000, we are still about 20 times earnings, or maybe slightly more expensive if we bake in the earnings cuts?

Neelkanth Mishra: So, let's put it on two different things, basically two different variables. The first is what is the global price to earnings, and second is what is India's premium to that. So let's start with the global price to earnings. Now global price to earnings are likely to possibly come under pressure because of all the macroeconomic uncertainty. So for example, if the Trump policies were to get implemented, you will see a fiscal deficit over the next 10 years. So let's say the debt over the next 10 years, cumulative deficit over the next 10 years for the U.S will be higher by $7-8 billion. So that is what some of the estimates are suggesting.

Now, given what this entails in terms of bond yields, because if this level of excessive borrowing happens, then bond yields will go up, and that itself could be a disciplining force for the U.S. It's quite possible that it goes up, say, by $3-4 trillion, not $7 trillion, but $3-4 trillion and given that this itself means that it's very unlikely that this will be able to be paid back. The only way to adjust for that would be for inflation to go up, and that will mean maybe one percentage point rise in inflation expectations.

If you look at the tariffs now, there are all kinds of estimates. There are some people who estimate that the consumer price index will go up by 1.8% in the U.S. Others believe it would be 2.5%. Remember that a very large part of U.S consumption is Services, which doesn't get affected directly. Now that itself over 10 years, would mean 20-25 basis points of higher inflation expectations. Now, if this is the case, and you have an increase in the term premium, because you need to have much higher yields to attract new buyers for government bonds, the U.S cost of the higher-for-longer story in the U.S now gets very cemented.

We will start getting clarity on this. So, we have seen an inflation expectation increase in the U.S by, say, maybe 25-30, basis points. But I don't think the markets are clear on where things will settle by maybe February-March, once the new President and his team are in place, we will start to see some clarity. But I think uncertainty on the macroeconomic side will remain elevated. So, this means that global price to earnings is likely to also not see a significant increase.

Now, when we come to the Indian story, India's premium had expanded to, you know, in between for a while, 45-50% of the world. It has, over the last several months, been corrected. Now we are at about 15-17% which is, I think, a reasonable level of premium to have. Can this premium expand if we see a growth acceleration? Possibly, because what happens when growth estimates are being upgraded, which is what started in Jan '23 and lasted till about, I would say, April-May of this year, was that the economy was continuously surprising on the upside. When those surprises end, it is reasonable to expect that the P/E multiple, or the premium, then starts to come off, which is what it has done as you start to see cuts happen. So now we are starting to see GDP estimates getting slashed, by consensus, then the P/E premium starts to come off.

I think going forward if the growth acceleration starts to re-emerge by Jan-Feb, it is reasonable to expect that the premium, you know, from 15% could actually maybe go up to 20-25%. I mean, I'm not a big believer in just linking tightly the economy and the markets, but those broad frameworks, I think, should still work. Remember also that the FII outflows, what we saw in October, and they continued in November, were nearly two times the pace at which the domestic inflows were happening. So when this level of outflow happens, obviously there will be a pressure on price to earnings.

Now the question to ask is, are FIIs done selling? From what we have seen in the data, a large part of this selling of India is actually EM-level selling. Given that the China stimulus itself has not been that exciting and higher U.S rates, generally means a stronger dollar, which is actually generally not so good for emerging markets. So, I don't think we are done with the FII selling yet, but whenever it gets done, it is reasonable to expect it to bounce in the Indian markets as well.