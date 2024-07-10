"US private equity major Fidelity Investments and several domestic mutual funds are among the major buyers of Delhivery Ltd. shares after a major Canadian investor exited the company through open market transactions on Wednesday.The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board offloaded 2.34 crore shares—representing 3.18% equity—for Rs 910 crore, according to bulk deal data on the BSE. In April, CPP Investments pared off a 2.8% stake in the supply chain and logistics firm for Rs 908 crore.Fidelity arm FMRC Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund bought 61.9 lakh shares, representing 0.83% equity, for Rs 240 crore. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 33.5 lakh shares (0.45%), and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund mopped up 25.94 lakh shares (0.35%), among others.The shares were traded at an average price of Rs 388.45 apiece.Shares of Delhivery closed 1.17% lower at Rs 387.75 apiece on Wednesday, as compared with a 0.53% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex..Mankind Pharma Shares Rise As Capital Group Affiliate Offloads Nearly 1% Stake"