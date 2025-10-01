Festive Season Surprises? Morgan Stanley Expects Urban Plays To Outperform In Last 45 Days Of Q2

Morgan Stanley believes that the last 45 days of the current fiscal year’s second quarter (since August 15) may have changed the growth trend across consumer companies versus the first 45 days of the quarter with the most negative impact for FMCG companies versus retailer over discretionary companies.

“We believe early festivities could favour urban plays and FBQ could turn out to be the best festive season of the past five years,” the brokerage said.

However, it noted these three things were not in their numbers.

The possibility of a positive swing in demand post the GST change for discretionary and retail businesses.

Commentary from FMCG companies (HPC and F&B) could be muted vs. market expectations.

The conversation around competitive intensity and market share changes could be more meaningful starting this quarter in the paint sector.

The brokerage also noted that measures are in place to shift growth from being "just incremental" even though Q2 results are likely to still relay the incremental narrative.