Festive Glitter Lifts Jewellery Sales, But Margins May Stay Dull: JPMorgan

A late surge in demand after Navratri set the stage for a sparkling festive quarter for India’s jewellery retailers. In a new note, JPMorgan highlights how leading players saw an acceleration in growth through the peak festive season — with Titan and Kalyan Jewellers even sustaining positive momentum after the celebrations ended.

With a strong wedding calendar lined up for the current quarter, JPMorgan's Latika Chopra notes that the broader demand outlook “remains optimistic”, though she flags gold-price volatility as a key monitorable. Competition, too, is heating up, with aggressive expansion, exchange schemes and promotions likely to cap margin gains even as revenue rises.