Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda To Bear The Brunt Of New RBI Liquidity Rules, Analysts Say

The Federal Bank Ltd., IDFC First Bank Ltd. and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. will be the impacted the most among private sector banks by the RBI's draft circular on liquidity management as they have lower liquidity-coverage ratio, according to analysts.

Among public sector banks, Bank of Baroda has a lower liquidity ratio, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said in a report.

The Reserve Bank of India's framework suggests a new set of rules, which will require banks to make special arrangements to avoid excessive run-off of retail deposits. "While increased usage of technology has facilitated the ability to make instantaneous bank transfers and withdrawals, it has also led to a concomitant increase in risks, requiring proactive management," it said.

Bernstein Research explained that the key change was a higher runoff for retail deposits, which could reduce the liquidity coverage ratio by 10–15 percentage points for the large banks.

Federal Bank was the top loser among the Nifty Bank's constituents. The stock snapped its four-day rally on Friday. Shares of AU Small Finance, however, were up over 2%, while those of IDFC First Bank fell as much as 3% to hit lowest since June 5.