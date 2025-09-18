Fed Rate Cut: What Does It Mean For Gold Prices? Experts Weigh In

The Federal Reserve has resumed its rate-cutting cycle, lowering benchmark rates by 25 basis points to a new range of 4% to 4.25% after a nine-month pause.

This move has had an immediate impact on the commodities market, with spot gold briefly soaring to a record high of $3,707.57 per ounce before settling slightly lower at $3,662.

The decision signals the central bank's policy shift toward a more neutral stance, attempting to balance persistent inflation with a cooling labour market.