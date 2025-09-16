Fed's First Cut Since 2024 Likely To Push Gold To New Record Highs — Experts Flag Key Levels

Gold is poised for further gains as traders brace for the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut in nine months, with analysts forecasting new record highs amid easing monetary policy, robust central bank demand and lingering geopolitical uncertainty.

Gold, the safe-haven asset, has climbed to $3,694 per ounce internationally and reached a record Rs 1,10,500 on MCX, with eyes on the $3,700 mark.

"Gold always soars whenever the Fed starts cutting rates, though in the short term, there could be some profit booking based on ‘buy the rumour, sell the news’ trading, FOMC’s dot plot, voting pattern and language,” said Praveen Singh, head of commodities and currencies at Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

He added that markets are pricing in two to three cuts this year and as many as five to six cuts over the next 12 months.

The upcoming decision also carries political undertones. Fed Chair Jerome Powell shifted his focus from inflation to a weakening labour market in his Jackson Hole speech last month. With Stephen Miran, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, now confirmed as a Fed governor, and alongside dovish voices like Michelle Bowman, the possibility of a more accommodative stance has risen.

Analysts suggest that a surprise 50-basis-point cut, while less likely, could send gold sharply higher.