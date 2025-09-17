Fed Bets: No Cuts To Jumbo 50 Bps Reduction — The Scenarios At Play And How Stocks May React

The moment Wall Street has been waiting for months may finally be here. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to resume its rate-cutting cycle at , with traders all but certain that a 25-basis-point cut is coming on Wednesday.

The market has priced in a 94% chance of a quarter-point reduction, as per CME Fedwatch tool. JPMorgan analysts echoed the consensus, pegging a 95% probability of some form of rate cut and an 87.5% chance of the Fed opting for the expected 25-basis-point trim.

"We see a dovish cut as the most likely outcome, producing a positive gain on the day," Andrew Tyler, JPMorgan's global head of market intelligence, told Business Insider, citing research from the bank's chief US economist. S&P 500 contracts are pricing in an 88-basis-point swing on the day of the decision.