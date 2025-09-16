Fears Over India's Fiscal Risk 'Overblown', Says Goldman Sachs

Concerns brewing over India's fiscal position may be exaggerated, and the market fears might have been "blown out of proportion", according to Goldman Sachs' Chief India Economist Santanu Sengupta.

Sengupta argued that lower capex and a healthy farm cycle are set to boost consumption even as government spending slows. Speaking to NDTV Profit, Santanu said the government's decision to cut income tax, coupled with GST rationalisation, will shave off around 30-35 basis points off GDP in revenue.

"We think the worries on the fiscal front are overdone," he said. "The government will stick to fiscal consolidation, but that means capex could take a hit.”

Goldman Sachs expects India's fiscal deficit to remain at the targeted 4.4% of GDP in the fiscal 2025-26, with cuts in capex and some other expenditures likely.

“From the markets’ perspective, fiscal risks have risen. But the risk of higher issuances is overdone,” he said.