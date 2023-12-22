Fairfax Sells 5.6% Stake In IIFL Finance For Rs 1,198 Crore

Fairfax-backed FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd. pared its stake in IIFL Finance Ltd. for Rs 1,198 crore through open market transactions on Friday.

The investor offloaded 2.16 crore shares, representing 5.66% equity in the NBFC, at Rs 554.64 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the BSE.

Fairfax makes its investments through the Mauritius-based, wholly owned subsidiary. It held a 20.9% stake in IIFL Finance as of September.

The buyers include Nomura India Investment Fund, which bought 26.2 lakh shares (0.68%) at Rs 551.01 apiece, and Mansi Share and Stock Advisors, which mopped up 21.4 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 555.42 apiece.