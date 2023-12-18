SEBI Plan To Cut Corporate Bond Face Value May Not Immediately Lure Retail Investors

India's market regulator's move to further reduce the face value of corporate bonds to draw retail investors may not immediately generate interest, according to debt market participants.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed to cut the face value of corporate bonds to Rs 10,000, making it almost similar to systematic investment plans for equity funds. The regulator is looking to widen the bond market by boosting participation from individual investors, enhancing liquidity. SEBI had earlier reduced the minimum face value of listed debt securities under private placement from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 lakh.

The regulator's move is aimed at complementing increasing interest in bond market on the back of rise in online bond market platforms and lower face value. Non-institutional participation in listed privately placed debt securities moved up from general average of 1% to 4% in July-September, according of data cited by SEBI in its consultation paper. Total volume of trades aggregated to around Rs 333 crore by 1,974 investors during the period.

The regulator also proposed to introduce processes to fast-track debt public issues or bond IPOs and cutting listing time to three (T+3) days from the current six (T+6).

“This can be looked as a good attempt for risk mitigation exercise. Investors can invest the Rs 10,000 amount in different bonds in different intervals and diversify that way...," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, managing partner at Rockfort Fincap LLP. "This may also create competition in the market... can expect mutual funds to come out with credit funds based on the interest."