Fabtech Technologies Shares Make Muted Listing After IPO

The initial public offering was subscribed 2.03 times on its final day of subscription on Wednesday. The IPO aimed to raise Rs 230.35 crore from the primary market. It was a book-built issue that comprised entirely a fresh issue of 1.21 crore shares.

Fabtech Technologies is a biopharma engineering company. It provides engineering solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare companies.

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund working capital requirements, pursue inorganic growth and for general corporate purposes.