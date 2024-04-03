Why NSE Revised Lot Size Of Nifty 50 Contracts | Profit Explains

The changes are part of a periodic review of lot sizes in derivatives contracts and will come into effect from April 26. All new contracts generated from the end of the day of April 25 and available for trading from April 26 will be with the revised market lot size.

For the Nifty 50 index derivatives, all contracts — weekly, monthly, quarterly and half-yearly expires — available for trading from the trade date of April 26 will be with the revised market lot size.

For the Nifty Financial Services, the first monthly expiry contract to have revised market lot will be July 2024 expiry, expiring on July 30.

For the Nifty Midcap Services, the first monthly expiry contract to have revised market lot will be July 2024 expiry, expiring on July 29.