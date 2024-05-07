Market Trading Hour Extension Plan Shelved — Explained In Five Simple Questions
NDTV Profit decodes the SEBI decision and what it means for investors.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has turned down the National Stock Exchange's proposal to extend market trading timings for derivates segment. There is no plan to increase the timings (for trading) as the markets regulator has returned the plea that was filed by the bourse, NSE Chief Executive Officer Ashishkumar Chauhan said during a post-earnings call on Monday.
Why Was NSE Seeking The Extension?
Currently, Indian equity markets trade from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. India's largest stock exchange proposed to extend the trade timings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. after a break from the closure of the regular session. Moreover, In the later stages, the timing was planned to extend to 11:30 p.m.
This move was undertaken to potentially curtail the overnight risk arising from global information flow. The increased trading hours would assist in increasing capital formation, by enabling more people from India to participate and attract foreign investors to invest and hedge their portfolios with equity futures and options.
What Was SEBI's Decision?
The markets regulator returned the proposal to the stock exchange. This was done as stock brokers seemed to have not given the feedback that SEBI wanted, said Chauhan.
What's The Rationale Behind Not Changing Trading Hours?
SEBI had constituted an industry standards forum to collect feedback on the extension from all stakeholders. Stock brokers objected to the move, which is why the status quo will be maintained.
Brokers have been less inclined to support this, due to additional costs and technological requirements, according to Chauhan.
Is The Door Closed For Future Extension?
SEBI's decision does not mean that there can not be future extensions. The regulator has not rejected the proposal. It has returned the application to NSE and for now the proposal is shelved.
In the near future, if technology permits and helps reduce cost of compliance, there could be a chance to put in a fresh application.
What Are The Potential Next Steps?
To extent market trading hours, the next possible step for NSE will be to consult brokers again, in a bid to satisfy their demands and then file a fresh application to the market regulator.
Watch The Video For More Details
#SEBI rejects extended trading hours.@sajeetkm with the details. #NDTVProfitMarkets— NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) May 7, 2024
Read more: https://t.co/1lOQfhQQTb pic.twitter.com/6sXd11knzC