Market Trading Hour Extension Plan Shelved — Explained In Five Simple Questions

Currently, Indian equity markets trade from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. India's largest stock exchange proposed to extend the trade timings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. after a break from the closure of the regular session. Moreover, In the later stages, the timing was planned to extend to 11:30 p.m.

This move was undertaken to potentially curtail the overnight risk arising from global information flow. The increased trading hours would assist in increasing capital formation, by enabling more people from India to participate and attract foreign investors to invest and hedge their portfolios with equity futures and options.